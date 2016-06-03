Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables
Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dip for up to 3 days.
Tip: No buttermilk? You can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make “sour milk”: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 1/2 tablespoons dip & 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 11.4g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 5.5g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 3795.7IU; vitamin c 50.5mg; folate 40.5mcg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 15.3mg; potassium 266.2mg; sodium 219.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat