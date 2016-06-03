Cool Fresh Corn Relish

Serve this fresh summertime treat as a vegetable side dish or as a condiment to accompany your favorite grilled fish, chicken or steak.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

total:
25 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave corn, in the husks, on High until steaming and just tender, 7 to 9 minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove the husks and silk. (Alternatively, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Remove husks and silk from the corn and boil until just tender, about 5 minutes.) Slice the kernels from the corn using a sharp knife.

  • Combine the corn kernels, onion, parsley, lime juice, oil and salt in a medium bowl. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 13.8g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 5.3g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 429.5IU; vitamin c 11.5mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 12.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 26.8mg; potassium 219.8mg; sodium 61.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
