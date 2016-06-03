Golden Gazpacho
Inspired by Spanish pureed gazpachos, this golden-yellow one is based on an idea of Greg Parks's at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane, Vermont.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Tip: To peel tomatoes: Make a small X in the bottom of each tomato and plunge into boiling water until the skins are slightly loosened, 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water for 1 minute. Peel with a paring knife, starting at the X.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Serving Size: 1 generous cup
104 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 2.8g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 112.9IU; vitamin c 88.1mg; folate 97.4mcg; calcium 41.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 39.7mg; potassium 805.7mg; sodium 452.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1 fat