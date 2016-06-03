Golden Gazpacho

Inspired by Spanish pureed gazpachos, this golden-yellow one is based on an idea of Greg Parks's at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane, Vermont.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler.

  • Place bell pepper on a baking sheet and broil, turning every 4 to 5 minutes, until the skin is blackened and blistered on all sides, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the pepper to a bowl, cover, and let steam until the skin is loosened, about 10 minutes. Uncover; when cool enough to handle, remove the skin. Discard stem, seeds and ribs.

  • Place the roasted pepper and half the tomatoes in a blender; and onion and oil and puree until smooth. Transfer to a large metal bowl. Puree the remaining tomatoes until smooth and add to the bowl; stir to combine. Refrigerate the gazpacho until chilled, at least 2 hours. Season with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with jalapenos, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tip: To peel tomatoes: Make a small X in the bottom of each tomato and plunge into boiling water until the skins are slightly loosened, 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water for 1 minute. Peel with a paring knife, starting at the X.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 generous cup
Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 2.8g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 112.9IU; vitamin c 88.1mg; folate 97.4mcg; calcium 41.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 39.7mg; potassium 805.7mg; sodium 452.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2012
Oh so pretty! This gazpacho is a slight departure from the red. It maintains the clean tomato taste and doesn't go to the cucumber place. The vivid yellow color always gets ooh's and aah's and we look forward savagely to this special end-of-Summer treat when the yellow heirloom tomatoes are at their height. Serve it in a blue bowl and you've got somethin'! Pros: Crisp. colorful tasty Cons: None Read More
