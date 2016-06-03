Golden Gazpacho

Oh so pretty! This gazpacho is a slight departure from the red. It maintains the clean tomato taste and doesn't go to the cucumber place. The vivid yellow color always gets ooh's and aah's and we look forward savagely to this special end-of-Summer treat when the yellow heirloom tomatoes are at their height. Serve it in a blue bowl and you've got somethin'! Pros: Crisp. colorful tasty Cons: None