Lamb, Fig & Olive Stew for Two
Not your Irish grandmother's stew, this version was inspired by flavors from the south of France: figs, green olives and herbes de Provence. To shorten the cooking time, we use ground lamb.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 3. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Tip: It's not always easy to find lean lamb, but it's easy to grind your own in a food processor. Choose a lean cut, such as leg or loin, trim any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground, being careful not to overprocess. Or ask your butcher to grind a lean cut for you.
Ingredient Note: To make your own herbes de Provence, mix equal proportions dried thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and savory in a small jar. If desired, add a pinch of dried lavender and crushed aniseed.
Tip: Small amounts of olives can be purchased from bulk bins and salad bars.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 4 medium-fat meat, 1 fat