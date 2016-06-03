Lamb, Fig & Olive Stew for Two

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Not your Irish grandmother's stew, this version was inspired by flavors from the south of France: figs, green olives and herbes de Provence. To shorten the cooking time, we use ground lamb.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add lamb and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the lamb to a sieve set over a bowl to drain; discard the fat.

    Advertisement

  • Wipe out the pan; add oil and heat over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons garlic and herbes de Provence and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until slightly reduced, about 1 minute.

  • Stir together broth and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the pan, increase heat to high, and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Add tomatoes, figs, olives and pepper and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have broken down, about 5 minutes. Add the reserved lamb and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Combine the remaining 1 teaspoon garlic, parsley and lemon zest in a small bowl. Serve the stew topped with the parsley mixture.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 3. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Tip: It's not always easy to find lean lamb, but it's easy to grind your own in a food processor. Choose a lean cut, such as leg or loin, trim any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground, being careful not to overprocess. Or ask your butcher to grind a lean cut for you.

Ingredient Note: To make your own herbes de Provence, mix equal proportions dried thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and savory in a small jar. If desired, add a pinch of dried lavender and crushed aniseed.

Tip: Small amounts of olives can be purchased from bulk bins and salad bars.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 11.8g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 69.3mg; vitamin a iu 837IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 34.2mcg; calcium 69.7mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 46.8mg; potassium 734.7mg; sodium 695.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 4 medium-fat meat, 1 fat

Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/29/2021