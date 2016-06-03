Crust for Two

Makes just enough for a two-person tart.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry cutter or fork until it is smaller than peas. Stir in oil and vinegar. Mix in enough water so the dough is evenly moist and a little crumbly but not wet. Gather the dough into a ball, then pat it into a disk.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for about 5 minutes before rolling.

White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour.

Sources
Look for whole-wheat pastry flour in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Sources include King Arthur Flour, (800) 827-6836, www.bakerscatalogue.com, and Bob's Red Mill, (800) 349-2173, www.bobsredmill.com.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 24.1g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 2.3g; fat 13.1g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 177.4IU; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 3.3mg; potassium 17.2mg; sodium 146.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 2 1/2 fat | 1 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022