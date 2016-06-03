Shrimp & Shiitake Stir-Fry

Pink shrimp, red cherry tomatoes and bright green snow peas make this stir-fry as pretty as it is tasty. If you like, substitute asparagus, cut into 2-inch lengths, for the snow peas. Serve with rice noodles and a salad of thinly sliced cucumbers and rice vinegar.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
35 mins
Servings:
2

  • Combine sherry (or rice wine), oyster sauce, hot sauce and cornstarch in a small bowl.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook, turning once, until pink and curled, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil, garlic and ginger to the pan; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not browned, 15 to 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, tomatoes and snow peas and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Continue cooking, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are beginning to soften, about 1 minute more. Add the oyster sauce mixture and stir to coat. Cover and cook until the sauce is thickened, about 1 minute. Add the shrimp, cover and cook until the vegetables are tender-crisp, 30 seconds to 1 minute more. Remove from the heat and stir in sesame oil.

Notes: The “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets can be surprisingly high in sodium. We prefer dry sherry, sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine available in the Asian section of some markets.

Oyster sauce is a richly flavored Chinese condiment made from oysters and brine. Vegetarian oyster sauces substitute mushrooms for the oysters. Both can be found in large supermarkets or at Asian specialty markets.

Sriracha, a Thai chile sauce, can be found in the Asian section of some large supermarkets and at Asian markets.

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 24.4g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 7.7g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 181.9mg; vitamin a iu 1184.9IU; vitamin c 44.7mg; folate 70.8mcg; calcium 137.7mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 71.2mg; potassium 645.8mg; sodium 1351.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
