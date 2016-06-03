Five-Spice Duck Stir-Fry

Why duck? Because it's delicious. This recipe may indeed convince folks who have been tentative about eating duck that they've been missing something fabulous. The five-spice powder, while not overpowering, is strong enough to stand up to the rich taste of duck.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sherry, plum sauce, salt and cayenne in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add duck; cook, stirring often, until browned, 1 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spatula.

  • Add garlic and ginger to the pan and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add green beans, carrots and five-spice powder, and cook, stirring, until the carrots are slightly softened, about 1 minute. Add the plum sauce mixture; stir to coat, cover, reduce heat to medium and cook until the green beans are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cooked duck, toss to combine and serve immediately.

Tips

Notes: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

Boneless duck breast halves range widely in weight, from about 1/2 to 1 pound, depending on the breed. They can be found in most supermarkets in the poultry or specialty-meat sections.

Often a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, five-spice powder was originally considered a cure-all miracle blend encompassing the five elements (sour, bitter, sweet, pungent, salty). Look for it in the supermarket spice section.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 26.2g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 12.8g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 87.3mg; vitamin a iu 19517.6IU; vitamin c 25.2mg; folate 74.1mcg; calcium 88.2mg; iron 6.6mg; magnesium 62.3mg; potassium 885.9mg; sodium 536.9mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
