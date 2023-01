This is a super delicious pasta recipe! The sauce is so creamy and lemony fresh, the tarragon adds depth and beauty (even if you don't like anise flavour, and I don't!), the asparagus goes perfectly, and best of all...not an ounce of butter to be had! It's easy to make and can be used as a side or as the main course. Dress it up with some morels for an even earthier flavour. Truly, a perfect spring recipe.