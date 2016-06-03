Chicken-Vegetable Soup with Orzo

Rating: 4.15 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Learn how to make chicken-vegetable soup with this healthy recipe for two. Full of orzo and fresh vegetables like spinach and zucchini, this hearty soup is perfect for a chilly evening. Serve with crusty bread and top with grated Romano or Parmesan cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2006

total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add zucchini, shallot, Italian seasoning and salt and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, wine and orzo (or other tiny pasta); increase heat to high and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the pasta is tender, about 8 minutes, or according to package directions. Stir in spinach, the cooked chicken and any accumulated juices from the chicken; cook, stirring, until the chicken is heated through, about 2 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 cups
Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.2g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 57.3mg; vitamin a iu 3294IU; vitamin c 28.7mg; folate 92.7mcg; calcium 47.1mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 46mg; potassium 650.9mg; sodium 717.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Reviews (10)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
Simple soup I admit I did change this recipe a bit... I added celery and carrots and then did a splash of beer instead of wine. I also used onion instead of shallots and added some garlic. Overall I really liked the finished product with a bit different veggies then I am used to in a chicken soup. I am not sure how much broth the recipe even called for because I did a jumbo batch and didn't really measure the veggies. Would definitely make again. Cons: I didn't give it five stars because I feel like it is missing a little something but I can't figure out what... Read More
fruit.bat@live.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
This was delicious but I had to add an entire extra can of broth! It really needed more liquid. Other than that it was great! I suggest adding extra zucchini- it has a fantastic flavor. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
My mom and i thought this recipe was great. I'm pregnant so i had to leave out the white wine. I also boiled chicken to make a broth instead of canned. The first reader was right you need the equivalent of two cans for it to be a soup. I added more salt because of this and i added 3 tblsp of orzo pasta instead. It came out great! Read More
Ann
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
A tasty and easy soup I loved this soup! It is so easy to make and is so good! It was much better than regular chicken noodle soup - and I love the orzo in replace of the noodles. The only thing I had to do differently was too add more broth. I will be making it again soon Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 2 stars
12/15/2011
Was a great basic recipe but needed help I thought this was a good soup but I did add a lot more seasoning(including garlic and onions) broth (almost tripled the original amount) salt and way more pasta.... I also am going to try and cook it in a slow cooker next time over several hours to let all the ingredients simmer. Pros: unique and a great starter soup Cons: lacked seasoning and needed more of everything almost Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2013
This is a tasty easy to make soup. The combination of shallots zucchini and white wine makes the flavor! Like most I added more broth and always at least double the recipe it's so delicious! Anytime I make for friends and family it gets great reviews. I typically serve with spinach on the side to be added when eating otherwise leftover soup has very wilted spinach. A great staple recipe to make over and again! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
A really tasty soup! Since i'm pregnant i took out the white wine but it still came out great. I do agree that it needs more broth. I boiled my own chicken to make the broth but i used double the amount it calls for. Of course i had to use more salt but still kept the same amount of italian seasoning. I used 4 more ounces of chicken added 1 more tblsp of orzo and used a large zuccini instead. My mother and bump loved it! Read More
Kat Y
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
Delicious! I used chicken stock and some broth and added more than it called for of stock/broth orzo and spices. I also added some fresh garlic and sauteed it with the zucchini. I spiced it with some pepper garlic and basil also. Read More
yolipoli65@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2013
Love This Soup I have been making this soup for about three years. All the comments from others I incorporated as well. I have increased the garlic and slice it into thick slivers--found that it has a hint of sweetness. For seasoning discovered that McCormick Italian Herb Seasoning Grinder adds wonderful flavor. This soup has certainly become a staple; family and friends enjoy it very much. Thank you Eating Well for sharing this recipe! Read More
