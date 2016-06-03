Chicken-Vegetable Soup with Orzo

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars Simple soup I admit I did change this recipe a bit... I added celery and carrots and then did a splash of beer instead of wine. I also used onion instead of shallots and added some garlic. Overall I really liked the finished product with a bit different veggies then I am used to in a chicken soup. I am not sure how much broth the recipe even called for because I did a jumbo batch and didn't really measure the veggies. Would definitely make again. Cons: I didn't give it five stars because I feel like it is missing a little something but I can't figure out what...

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious but I had to add an entire extra can of broth! It really needed more liquid. Other than that it was great! I suggest adding extra zucchini- it has a fantastic flavor.

Rating: 4 stars My mom and i thought this recipe was great. I'm pregnant so i had to leave out the white wine. I also boiled chicken to make a broth instead of canned. The first reader was right you need the equivalent of two cans for it to be a soup. I added more salt because of this and i added 3 tblsp of orzo pasta instead. It came out great!

Rating: 5 stars A tasty and easy soup I loved this soup! It is so easy to make and is so good! It was much better than regular chicken noodle soup - and I love the orzo in replace of the noodles. The only thing I had to do differently was too add more broth. I will be making it again soon

Rating: 2 stars Was a great basic recipe but needed help I thought this was a good soup but I did add a lot more seasoning(including garlic and onions) broth (almost tripled the original amount) salt and way more pasta.... I also am going to try and cook it in a slow cooker next time over several hours to let all the ingredients simmer. Pros: unique and a great starter soup Cons: lacked seasoning and needed more of everything almost

Rating: 5 stars This is a tasty easy to make soup. The combination of shallots zucchini and white wine makes the flavor! Like most I added more broth and always at least double the recipe it's so delicious! Anytime I make for friends and family it gets great reviews. I typically serve with spinach on the side to be added when eating otherwise leftover soup has very wilted spinach. A great staple recipe to make over and again!

Rating: 4 stars A really tasty soup! Since i'm pregnant i took out the white wine but it still came out great. I do agree that it needs more broth. I boiled my own chicken to make the broth but i used double the amount it calls for. Of course i had to use more salt but still kept the same amount of italian seasoning. I used 4 more ounces of chicken added 1 more tblsp of orzo and used a large zuccini instead. My mother and bump loved it!

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! I used chicken stock and some broth and added more than it called for of stock/broth orzo and spices. I also added some fresh garlic and sauteed it with the zucchini. I spiced it with some pepper garlic and basil also.