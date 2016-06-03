Steak & Portobello Stew

Meaty portobello mushrooms combine naturally with beef and red wine in this luscious, heady stew. We like to make this with a hearty Zinfandel and pour a glass to enjoy with the meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

35 mins
2

  • Place steak in a medium bowl and sprinkle with flour; turn to coat. Reserve 1 teaspoon of the excess flour. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the steak and cook, stirring once or twice, until browned on most sides and still pink in the middle, about 3 minutes. Transfer the steak to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

  • Add tomato, mushrooms and onions to the pot and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the vegetables have released their juices, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the reserved teaspoon of flour over the vegetables and stir to coat. Add broth, green beans, wine, thyme, salt and pepper; increase heat to high and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until the broth has thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the steak and any accumulated juices and cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

?Tips for Two: Leftover canned broth keeps up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in your freezer. Leftover broth in aseptic packages keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator. Add to soups, sauces, stews; use for cooking rice and grains; add a little when reheating leftovers to prevent them from drying out.

308 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 23.3g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 9.4g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 61.7mg; vitamin a iu 584.6IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; folate 59.9mcg; calcium 92mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 46.7mg; potassium 1022.4mg; sodium 639.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges: 3 vegetable, 3 lean meat
