Coconut-Lime Chicken & Snow Peas

Double the flavor, halve the work--simply by using the same tangy combination of coconut milk, lime juice and brown sugar for both poaching the chicken and dressing the salad. Crisp romaine lettuce, cabbage and snow peas add freshness and an irresistible crunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Whisk coconut milk, lime juice, sugar and salt in an 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish. Transfer 1/4 cup of the dressing to a large bowl; set aside. Place chicken in the baking dish; bake until cooked through, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, add lettuce, cabbage, snow peas, cilantro and onion to the large bowl with the dressing; toss to coat. Divide between 2 plates.

  • Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and thinly slice. Arrange the chicken slices on top of the salads. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the coconut cooking liquid over each of the salads.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing (Step 2) will keep for up to 2 days.

Tips for Two: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 2 months. Use to make extra Coconut-Lime Dressing; drizzle on sliced fresh fruit; use as some of the liquid for cooking rice; make a Pineapple-Coconut Frappe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 12.7g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 6.6g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 55.6mg; vitamin a iu 8724.2IU; vitamin c 42.1mg; folate 148.3mcg; calcium 64mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 27.9mg; potassium 407.2mg; sodium 208.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 4 lean meat
