Coconut-Lime Chicken & Snow Peas

Seriously meh. I made this for my husband and I for dinner; we are always looking for quick, healthy meals with different flavors. When I mixed up the sauce it tasted very bland; deciding maybe I just hadn't given it a proper chance. So on a second attempt I reviewed other readers' suggestions and added ginger, hot sauce, and toasted sesame oil. These additions definitely improved the flavor, but then they masked the coconut and lime enough that it might as well not have been there. We ate the salad both times, but have agreed that while it was edible, it wasn't the taste explosion we were looking for. Pros: Easy Cons: Not exciting.