Great recipe! This recipe is delicious -- it took very little effort to make and was done in less than 10 minutes. I bought a huge jar of whole-wheat couscous and I have been finding all kinds of easy recipes to make with it -- it cooks fast, and it's good for you! I also found sodium-free chicken boullion which I mix with hot water and use in place of canned chicken broth, so it adds delicious flavor but no sodium to this recipe. Pros: Quick, easy, delicious Cons: none