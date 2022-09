This is my current favorite recipe. I add tarragon (fresh or dried) in the end while I’m adding chives. If it turned out bland for you, you did something wrong because this sauce is the opposite of bland. Follow the recipe!! You should prep everything before you start cooking, even pre measuring the quantities of everything you need. And if your rue flops, take a small scoop of cornstarch, dissolve it in a small amount of water and add the mixture to the sauce while it’s cooking. This works to thicken anything in a pinch!! Arrowroot will do the same. I would not recommend this for beginner cooks, you have to have a good sense of timing for this recipe to turn out and it is VERY involved! But if you are a beginner and want to try it out, remember to prep literally everything and have it within arms reach before you start cooking. And liking or not liking white wine is not important, you don’t taste the wine as if you were drinking it from a glass, it just adds an extra wonderful element to the sauce. I am obsessed with this recipe!! It’s so good and everyone I’ve made it for agrees! And if you want to make it vegetarian I’d imagine portobello mushrooms would be delicious!! And obviously swap out the chicken broth for veggie :)