Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Interesting but very goodI was a little hesitant to try this recipe, but I'm glad I did because it was very good. I added garlic like a reviewer suggested and 1 jalapeno to the chickpea mixture. It gave it just the right amount of kick so it wouldn't be bland.I also refrigerated the patties for one night and wetted my hand before forming the them like another reviewer suggested. This made making and cooking the patties much easier. Next I think I will just buy a flavored dip, I didn't really like the one I made.