Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

These satisfying vegetarian burgers feature a crispy chickpea patty topped with a creamy tahini sauce. Instead of a traditional burger bun, we use a whole-wheat pita for a fun and flavorful twist.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Chickpea burgers
Tahini sauce

Directions

  • Place chickpeas, scallions, egg, flour, oregano, cumin and salt in a food processor. Pulse, stopping once or twice to scrape down the sides, until a coarse mixture forms that holds together when pressed. (The mixture will be moist.) Form into 4 patties.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add patties and cook until golden and beginning to crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip and cook until golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes more.

  • To prepare sauce & serve: Meanwhile, combine yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, parsley and salt in a medium bowl. Warm pitas, if desired. Divide the patties among the pita halves and serve with the sauce.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the uncooked burger mixture and tahini sauce for up to 2 days.

Ingredient Note: Tahini is a thick paste made from ground sesame seeds. Look for it in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters in large supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 54.5g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 3.2g; fat 15.1g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 48.3mg; vitamin a iu 808.8IU; vitamin c 18.6mg; folate 132.6mcg; calcium 148.4mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 79.2mg; potassium 494.1mg; sodium 714.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat

