Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce
These satisfying vegetarian burgers feature a crispy chickpea patty topped with a creamy tahini sauce. Instead of a traditional burger bun, we use a whole-wheat pita for a fun and flavorful twist.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the uncooked burger mixture and tahini sauce for up to 2 days.
Ingredient Note: Tahini is a thick paste made from ground sesame seeds. Look for it in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters in large supermarkets.
Nutrition Facts
3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat