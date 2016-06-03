Lemon-Dill Soup with Rice & Tofu

Avgolemono is a Greek soup widely eaten throughout Greece and the surrounding regions. It's thick, mainly consisting of chicken broth, egg yolks, lemon and rice. Here we use smooth silken tofu in place of yolks and add fresh dill and healthful turmeric. Add an extra drizzle of olive oil on top of each portion to give it an extra-luxurious taste.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005

30 mins
4

  • Bring broth and rice to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the rice is very tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Carefully transfer 2 cups of the rice mixture to a blender. Add tofu, oil and turmeric; process until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Whisk the tofu mixture, lemon juice, dill and pepper into the soup remaining in the pan. Heat through.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

about 1 1/3 cups
163 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 18.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 23.2IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 59.3mcg; calcium 30.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 35.2mg; potassium 394.1mg; sodium 559mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat (mono) | 1 Carbohydrate Serving
