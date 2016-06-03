Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
This tortilla soup recipe is a great example of how a few choice convenience products can renovate an old favorite for our modern, hectic lives. Some frozen vegetables, a few canned tomatoes and canned broth, and you have a comforting crowdpleaser ready in about 30 minutes. For creaminess and additional fiber, garnish with avocado.
EatingWell.com; updated January 2023
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Cover and refrigerate, without the tortilla strips, for up to 2 days. Top with toasted tortilla strips just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 6.4g; fat 11.3g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 74.6mg; vitamin a iu 979.4IU; vitamin c 39.5mg; folate 24.9mcg; calcium 287.7mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 60.1mg; potassium 646mg; sodium 803.6mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean meat