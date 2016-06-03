Chicken Tortilla Soup
This tortilla soup recipe is a great example of how a few choice convenience products can renovate an old favorite for our modern, hectic lives. Some frozen vegetables, a few canned tomatoes and canned broth, and you have a comforting crowdpleaser ready in about 30 minutes. For creaminess and additional fiber, garnish with avocado.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate, without the tortilla strips, for up to 2 days. Top with toasted tortilla strips just before serving.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean meat