Chicken Tortilla Soup

This tortilla soup recipe is a great example of how a few choice convenience products can renovate an old favorite for our modern, hectic lives. Some frozen vegetables, a few canned tomatoes and canned broth, and you have a comforting crowdpleaser ready in about 30 minutes. For creaminess and additional fiber, garnish with avocado.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread tortillas in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon. Add pepper-onion mix and cumin to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add broth, tomatoes, pepper and lime juice; bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender, about 3 minutes more. Return the chicken and any accumulated juice to the pot and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in cilantro. Serve topped with the toasted tortilla strips and cheese.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate, without the tortilla strips, for up to 2 days. Top with toasted tortilla strips just before serving.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 6.4g; fat 11.3g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 74.6mg; vitamin a iu 979.4IU; vitamin c 39.5mg; folate 24.9mcg; calcium 287.7mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 60.1mg; potassium 646mg; sodium 803.6mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean meat
