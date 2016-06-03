Paprika Shrimp & Green Bean Saute

21 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 1
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Green beans add snap and color to the garlicky shrimp and butter beans in this Spanish-inspired sauté. Slightly pricier prepeeled shrimp are worth it, given the amount of time they save on a harried weeknight. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Put green beans in a steamer basket, place in the pan, cover and steam until tender-crisp, 4 to 6 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and paprika and cook, stirring constantly, until just fragrant but not browned, about 20 seconds. Add shrimp and cook until pink and opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Stir in beans, vinegar and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup parsley.

  • Divide the green beans among 6 plates. Top with the shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with pepper and the remaining 1/4 cup parsley.

Tips

Note: Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized. In recipes calling for a specific count, order by the count (or number) per pound to be sure you're getting the size you want.

To peel shrimp, grasp the legs and hold onto the tail while you twist off the shell. Save the shells to make a tasty stock: Simmer, in enough water to cover, for 10 minutes, then strain. The “vein” running along a shrimp's back (technically the dorsal surface, opposite the legs) under a thin layer of flesh is really its digestive tract.

To devein shrimp, use a paring knife to make a slit along the length of the shrimp. Under running water, remove the tract with the knife tip.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups shrimp & beans; 1 cup green beans
Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 26.3g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 2.3g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 121.7mg; vitamin a iu 1302.9IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 31.9mcg; calcium 139.5mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 44.8mg; potassium 843.7mg; sodium 574.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022