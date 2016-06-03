Paprika Shrimp & Green Bean Saute

Fast dinner, tasty sauce; needed some editing. I originally liked this recipe when reading it because it seemed very quick and easy, I had most ingredients at home already, and was a healthy recipe. My husband and I are trying to "eat healthier" at home, and I liked how this recipe didn't really require any additional carbs/pasta/rice and could just be the shrimp and beans and be a good lower calorie dinner. I read some reviews before cooking (which I almost always do on this site...so many people have great ideas/inputs on recipes!!), and made the following edits: - changed 1/4c of minced garlic to 1/3c - did not start with oil; used a splash of low-sodium, fat free chicken broth instead - added thinly sliced onion to garlic+paprika mix - used 1tsp Hungarian paprika +1.5tsp regular paprika - changed 1/4c of red wine vinegar to a mix of red wine vinegar, chicken broth, sherry wine...poured a splash of each into a 1/3c measuring cup until cup was full. This still seemed to be more vinegar-y than I would have liked; next time will probably just use sherry wine+chicken broth. The sauce on the shrimp was AWESOME. And I was okay with the shrimp and the cannellini beans and the shrimp and the green beans, but I didn't like BOTH beans together. Note: I used canned cannellini beans (really really well rinsed) and steamed the green beans. I would make this recipe again for the sauce with the shrimp (my husband REALLY liked the flavor of the sauce), but