Tropical Fruit in Spiced Syrup

Serve this versatile, Chai-spice-inspired salsa with seafood, grilled chicken, as part of a yogurt parfait, or on its own.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

  • Combine water, honey, cloves, cinnamon stick and cardamom in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer until slightly reduced and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Pour the syrup through a fine sieve into a bowl. Discard the spices. Add mango, kiwi, pear, lime segments, dried cherries and orange zest. Stir gently to combine. Just before serving, add mint, if desired. Serve the fruit warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Tips: To segment a citrus fruit: Using a sharp knife, cut off the peel and white pith from the lime. To make attractive segments, hold the lime over a bowl (to catch the juice) and slice between each segment and its surrounding membranes.

Use a vegetable peeler to easily remove strips of the outer skin (zest), leaving the bitter white pith behind.

Note: Asian pears are shaped more like an apple than a pear, have golden yellow-green skin and retain their crisp texture even when ripe. Look for them in the specialty-fruit section of the supermarket.

1/2 cup
86 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 18.3g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 610.3IU; vitamin c 27mg; folate 22.5mcg; calcium 13mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.9mg; potassium 131.2mg; sodium 2mg.
1 fruit
