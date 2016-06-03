Chunky Apple-Rhubarb Sauce with Dried Cranberries

Sweet, savory and tart, this sauce is a natural complement to roasted pork or chicken.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine apple, rhubarb, onion, apple juice, cranberries, honey and ginger in a medium saucepan. Cover and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb is soft and the apple is tender but not mushy, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Remove the ginger; serve the sauce warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, microwave on High for about 2 minutes or warm in a saucepan over low heat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 19.9g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 15.2g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 66.6IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 6.3mcg; calcium 60mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 11.9mg; potassium 277.1mg; sodium 4.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit
