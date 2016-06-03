Pear & Dried Apricot Salsa with Lemon & Rosemary

Make this salsa the next time you have extra pears on hand--it turns ordinary pork chops or chicken breasts into a sweet-and-savory delight. (Try it on pound cake too.)

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine wine, apricots and bay leaf in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil; cover and cook over low heat until the apricots are plumped but not too soft, about 10 minutes, depending on their dryness. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the apricots to a cutting board, leaving the wine in the pan. When cool enough to handle, cut into quarters and transfer to a medium bowl.

  • Toss pears with lemon zest and juice in another bowl. Add the pears and zest to the wine in the pan. (If using dried rosemary, add it now.) Return to a simmer and cook, stirring, over medium-low heat, until the juices are reduced and the pears are just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the pear mixture to the apricots; stir in fresh rosemary, if using. Remove the bay leaf; serve the salsa warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. To reheat, microwave on High for about 2 minutes or warm in a saucepan over low heat.

Tip: Use a vegetable peeler to easily remove strips of the outer skin (zest), leaving the bitter white pith behind.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23.6g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 16.6g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 619.5IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 8.8mcg; calcium 24.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 17mg; potassium 324.7mg; sodium 5.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
