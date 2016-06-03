Watercress & Sugar Snap Salad with Warm Sesame-Shallot Vinaigrette

In this Asian-inspired salad, the peppery flavor of watercress is paired with another emblematic spring vegetable--sugar snap peas. Tossed with a warm dressing made with caramelized onions, rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil, this salad is the perfect antidote to the chill of early spring. For the best-tasting watercress, look for supple, thin stems (not woody stalks) with small, heart-shaped, dark green leaves that have no yellow blemishes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add peas and cook until bright green, 30 seconds. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water until cool. Transfer to a large bowl, add watercress and toss to combine.

  • Heat peanut (or canola) oil in a medium nonstick skillet over low heat; add shallots and cook very slowly, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Stir in vinegar, sesame oil and salt; cook until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Pour the warm dressing over the peas and watercress; toss well. Top with cheese and serve.

Tips

Tip: To remove the stem and strings at the same time from sugar snap peas, hold the stem between your thumb and index finger, snap and pull down.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 7.4g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 3.1g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 14.9mg; vitamin a iu 1945.4IU; vitamin c 47.4mg; folate 32mcg; calcium 190.9mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 30.3mg; potassium 263.5mg; sodium 221mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat
