Sichuan Sauce

Once you try this versatile stir-fry sauce it will become a staple in your weeknight dinner repertoire.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005

5 mins
4

  • Whisk broth, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, oil, cornstarch and red pepper in a small bowl.

Ingredient Note: Chinkiang is a dark, slightly sweet vinegar with a smoky flavor. It is available in many Asian specialty markets. If unavailable, balsamic vinegar is an acceptable substitute.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

about 1 tablespoon
15 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1.6g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 107.8IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 1.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 54.8mg; sodium 72.8mg.
Free Food
