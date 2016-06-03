Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

5 mins
8

  • Whisk garlic, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil.

1 tablespoon
84 calories; carbohydrates 0.5g; sugars 0.4g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; calcium 1mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 2.7mg; sodium 48.6mg.
2 fat (mono)
