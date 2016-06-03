Indian Spiced Shrimp

Heat oil in the pan over medium-high heat; add mustard seeds. When the seeds begin to pop, cover the skillet. As soon as the popping stops, add shallots and the shrimp in a single layer and cook until the undersides of the shrimp turn salmon-pink, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn the shrimp and cook until the other side is pink, 1 to 2 minutes. Add water and continue cooking for 1 minute. Serve immediately.