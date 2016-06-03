Indian Spiced Shrimp
The magic in this Indian Spiced Shrimp dish happens in the spice grinder, where all the layers of flavor are brought together before cooking even begins. Serve with brown basmati rice.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012
Ingredient Note: Highly acidic, tart and complex-tasting tamarind fruit is used extensively in southern Indian cooking. The pulp is extracted and stored in paste form as tamarind concentrate. It is widely available in Indian grocery stores and other ethnic supermarkets. It will keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 1 year. Lime juice is an acceptable substitute.
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
139 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 6.6g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 0.6g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 142.9mg; vitamin a iu 378.8IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 26.5mcg; calcium 82.9mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 36.3mg; potassium 201.2mg; sodium 463.7mg.
1/2 starch, 2 lean meat, 1 fat