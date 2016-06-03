Horseradish Cream

Here is a lightened version of a classic accompaniment to roast beef, burgers or baked potatoes.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together mayonnaise, yogurt, horseradish and pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.5g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 17IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 5.6mcg; calcium 20.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 40.7mg; sodium 98.1mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022