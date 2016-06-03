Apple Cider Sauce

Reducing apple cider intensifies its fruity flavor. This sauce is a perfect complement to fruit crisps, waffles, pancakes and ice cream.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2003

total:
25 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil cider in a small heavy saucepan over high heat until reduced to 1 cup, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Mix cornstarch and water; add to the cider and cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and swirl in butter until melted. Serve warm or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
45 calories; carbohydrates 8.1g; sugars 7.3g; fat 1.4g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 44.4IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 0.5mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 0.5mg; sodium 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
