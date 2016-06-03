Fried Green Tomatoes

The perfect way to use up those lingering green tomatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

35 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Combine cornmeal, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Dredge tomato slices in cornmeal.

  • Brush 1 1/2 teaspoons oil over the bottom of a 12-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet. Heat skillet over medium-high heat until very hot (see Tip).

  • Add half the tomato slices to the skillet in a single layer and cook until browned on one side, about 3 minutes. Turn slices over and transfer skillet to oven. Bake tomatoes for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden and tender. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.

  • Wipe out skillet and repeat with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and remaining tomato slices. Serve hot.

If you have two ovenproof skillets, cook all the tomatoes at the same time.

64 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9.1g; dietary fiber 0.9g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 48.5IU; calcium 1.7mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 4.9mg; potassium 21.3mg; sodium 388mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
