Three-Bean Salad
This three-bean salad has far less sugar than typical versions. We opt for a combination of canned and frozen beans (for convenience) along with fresh green beans for their great taste and texture.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2. Cook lima beans and green beans (see Steps 3-4 for timing) and refrigerate separately. Toss the salad components with the dressing just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 vegetable