Three-Bean Salad

This three-bean salad has far less sugar than typical versions. We opt for a combination of canned and frozen beans (for convenience) along with fresh green beans for their great taste and texture.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2009

30 mins
8

  • Put a large saucepan of water on to boil. Fill a large bowl half full with ice water and place next to the stove.

  • Meanwhile, whisk cider vinegar, rice vinegar, sugar, mustard, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl until blended. Add onion and black-eyed peas (or chickpeas); toss to coat.

  • Cook lima beans (or edamame) in the boiling water until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and refresh in the ice water. Pat dry and add to the bowl.

  • Cook green beans in the boiling water until just tender, 3 to 6 minutes. Drain and refresh in the ice water. Pat dry and add to the salad along with parsley; toss well.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2. Cook lima beans and green beans (see Steps 3-4 for timing) and refrigerate separately. Toss the salad components with the dressing just before serving.

about 1 cup
193 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 13.4g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 637.3IU; vitamin c 19.4mg; folate 116.9mcg; calcium 75.4mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 69.4mg; potassium 615.4mg; sodium 532.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
1 starch, 1 vegetable
