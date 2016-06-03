Braised Green Beans & Tomatoes

Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Place a strainer over a bowl. Make a small X in the bottom of each tomato and plunge into boiling water for a few seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and slip off the skin, beginning at the X. Cut tomatoes in half horizontally and, holding one section cut-side down, squeeze gently but firmly into the strainer, which will catch the seeds and allow the flavorful juices to drain through (add them to the recipe if you like). Chop the tomatoes.