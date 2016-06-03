Braised Green Beans & Tomatoes

When you've enjoyed your fill of summer's ripe, raw tomatoes and crisp-tender veggies, try this Italian-inspired braise, where the vegetables surrender into a succulent (lycopene-rich) stew of flavors.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

55 mins
6

  • Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Place a strainer over a bowl. Make a small X in the bottom of each tomato and plunge into boiling water for a few seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and slip off the skin, beginning at the X. Cut tomatoes in half horizontally and, holding one section cut-side down, squeeze gently but firmly into the strainer, which will catch the seeds and allow the flavorful juices to drain through (add them to the recipe if you like). Chop the tomatoes.

  • Cook green beans in the boiling water until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and refresh with cold water.

  • Heat oil in a large nonreactive saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add fennel seeds and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds more. Add tomatoes and the green beans. Cover and cook, stirring often, until the tomatoes form a sauce and the beans are soft, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot or at room temperature.

75 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 12.8g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 6.8g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1923.9IU; vitamin c 32.4mg; folate 49.7mcg; calcium 60.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 557.7mg; sodium 14.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
