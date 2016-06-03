Cherry-Fig Tea Loaf

Brew some of your favorite tea and pause to enjoy this cherry-fig quick bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

1 hr 15 mins
12

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9 1/2-by-5 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Dust the pan with flour, shaking out excess.

  • Combine cherries, figs and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over low heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Strain, reserving 1/3 cup of the fruit-cooking liquid. Set the fruit and liquid aside in separate bowls.

  • Stir together flour, sugar, wheat bran, lemon zest, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together egg, egg whites, buttermilk, oil, vanilla and the reserved 1/3 cup fruit-cooking liquid in another large bowl; beat until smooth. Add to the flour mixture and stir with a rubber spatula until just combined. Fold in the reserved fruit. Turn the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake until the top is golden and a cake tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a rack for 10 minutes. Loosen edges and invert the loaf onto a rack to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.

239 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 45.4g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 23.5g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 16mg; vitamin a iu 409.6IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 65.6mcg; calcium 60.3mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 23.3mg; potassium 157.8mg; sodium 336.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

