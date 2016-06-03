Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999; April 2022

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss spinach and cucumbers in a large serving bowl.

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring often, until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add vinegar and maple syrup; bring to a boil. Stir in salt and pepper.

  • Immediately pour the dressing over the spinach and cucumbers. Toss and sprinkle with cheese and pecans. Serve immediately.

1 1/2 cups
132 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 3141IU; vitamin c 15mg; folate 98mcg; calcium 97mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 121mg; sodium 179mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate
