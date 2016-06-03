Honey-Mustard Roast Chicken with Winter Vegetables

Root vegetables and honey-mustard-glazed chicken are roasted together for layer upon layer of intense flavor, with very little added fat. If your parsnips are large and have spongy or woody centers, cut out the cores before slicing.

Ruth Cousineau
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999

1 hr 15 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a large roasting pan with cooking spray.

  • Combine potatoes, carrots, parsnips, garlic and oil in the roasting pan. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; toss well. Season chicken with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper and place, skinned-side down, in the center of the pan with rosemary sprigs. Sprinkle with chopped rosemary. Roast the chicken and vegetables for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine mustard and honey in a small bowl.

  • Turn the chicken over and stir the vegetables. Brush the chicken with honey-mustard mixture. Continue roasting, stirring vegetables once or twice, until the chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, 25 to 35 minutes more. (If the chicken is done before the vegetables, remove and keep warm while vegetables finish cooking.) Serve immediately.

428 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 54.8g; dietary fiber 8.6g; sugars 11g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 107.6mg; vitamin a iu 10223.5IU; vitamin c 50mg; folate 90.3mcg; calcium 99.3mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 98.7mg; potassium 1505.1mg; sodium 307.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 starch, 4 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 3 lean meat, 1/2 fat
