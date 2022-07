Excellent RecipeI was looking for something different to make with leftover roast chicken. This turned out to be a great choice. At first I didn't think 6 oz. of linguine would suffice, but it made enough to feed my husband and me with leftovers for 2 more meals. Great - leftovers of leftovers. Oh well, this is the first chicken tetrazzini recipe my husband liked. I made it once about 30 years ago (using a different recipe, obviously) and every time I suggested having it again, he gave it a thumbs down. This time I said, This is what we're having for supper. and he actually went back for seconds - and more! He wants to add this to our favorite dishes. I'm impressed!Pros: Healthy ingredients