Savory Lamb Triangles

Seasoned with nutmeg, cinnamon, mint and lemon, these lamb-filled phyllo triangles are a tasty addition to your cocktail party or Mediterranean-themed buffet.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Filling
Pastry

Directions

  • To make filling: Combine bulgur and hot water in a bowl. Set aside to soften, about 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Cook lamb in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, breaking it up into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until well browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the lamb to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Wipe out pan.

  • Add oil to the pan and heat over low heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until onion is softened and golden, 5 to 7 minutes. (Add 1 tablespoon water if onion gets too dry.) Add the cooked lamb, drained bulgur, broth, raisins, mint, lemon juice, tomato paste, salt, pepper, nutmeg and cinnamon. Return to a simmer. Cook, stirring often, until liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Let cool.

  • To prepare pastry & form triangles: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Put oil in a small bowl. Dampen a pastry brush with water, shaking off excess.

  • Lay 1 sheet of phyllo on a work surface with a short side closest to you. Brush lightly with oil and place another sheet of phyllo on top. Lightly brush with more oil. Cut phyllo lengthwise into 4 strips. Place 1 tablespoon lamb mixture at the bottom of each strip and fold one corner of the strip diagonally over the filling to the opposite edge, forming a triangle. Continue folding the filling up in the pastry, as you would a flag. Place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining phyllo and filling to form 24 triangles in all. Brush tops of triangles lightly with remaining oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until triangles are golden brown and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 6. Freeze on a baking sheet, then transfer to plastic storage bags. They will keep, frozen, for up to 1 month. Do not thaw before baking.

Thaw phyllo in its original wrapper overnight in the refrigerator, then let stand at room temperature for 2 hours before using. After opening, remove only 1 sheet at a time from the stack and keep the remaining sheets covered.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.9g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 6.9mg; vitamin a iu 30.1IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 3.2mcg; calcium 6.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 5.9mg; potassium 47.5mg; sodium 125.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
