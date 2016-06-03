Walnut Pastry Dough

This delicious, versatile crust can also be made with hazelnuts, almonds or pecans.

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Spread walnuts in a pie pan and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool.

  • Combine the walnuts, flour, sugar and salt in a food processor; process until the walnuts are finely chopped. Add butter and process until incorporated. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Drizzle oil over the flour mixture. Use your fingertips to rub the oil into the mixture. One tablespoon at a time, add water and mix with a fork until dough is crumbly and holds together when pressed.

  • Divide dough into 2 pieces, 1 slightly larger than the other, and form each into a disk.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dough will keep, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Return dough to room temperature before rolling.

Wide sheets of parchment paper make rolling out dough even easier. They are available in rolls or stacks at kitchenware shops or by mail order from The Baker's Catalogue, (800) 827-6836, www.bakerscatalogue.com.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 26.1g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 3.8g; fat 13g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 90.2IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 7.3mcg; calcium 12.9mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 18.1mg; potassium 64.1mg; sodium 292.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 2 1/2 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022