Black-Eyed Peas with Greens & Smoked Tofu

In the South, black-eyed peas and greens are traditionally eaten on New Year's Day to bring good luck and prosperity to the New Year. We like this stew anytime of year. Make it a meal: Spoon the black-eyed peas over white or brown rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in peas, greens, tofu, water, hot sauce, salt and pepper; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until greens and peas are tender, about 25 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and hot sauce, if desired. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 3.9g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 8867.9IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 127.2mcg; calcium 164.5mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 94.1mg; potassium 415mg; sodium 598.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022