Black-Eyed Peas with Greens & Smoked Tofu
In the South, black-eyed peas and greens are traditionally eaten on New Year's Day to bring good luck and prosperity to the New Year. We like this stew anytime of year. Make it a meal: Spoon the black-eyed peas over white or brown rice.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 3.9g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 8867.9IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 127.2mcg; calcium 164.5mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 94.1mg; potassium 415mg; sodium 598.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat