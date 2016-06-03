Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables

Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999

1 hr 30 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Mince 2 garlic cloves and place in a small bowl. Whisk in 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and anchovy paste, if using. Combine fennel and onion in a 9-by-13-inch (or similar-size 3-quart) baking dish; add the garlic mixture and toss to coat.

  • Roast the fennel mixture, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until softened, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Add potatoes, tomatoes and their juice, water, 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cover tightly with foil and bake until the potatoes are tender, 35 to 40 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, mince the remaining garlic clove and place in a small bowl. Add breadcrumbs, fennel seeds, lemon zest, the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt; season with pepper. Mix with your fingers until blended.

  • When the potatoes are tender, place fish on top of the vegetables and sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over all. Roast, uncovered, until the fish is opaque in the center and the breadcrumbs are browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Tips: To make your own fresh breadcrumbs, trim crusts from whole-wheat bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. To make fine breadcrumbs, process until very fine. To make dry breadcrumbs, spread coarse or fine breadcrumbs on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry, about 10 to 15 minutes. One slice of bread makes about 1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs or about 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs. For store-bought coarse dry breadcrumbs we like Ian's brand, labeled “Panko breadcrumbs.” Find them at well-stocked supermarkets.

Look for U.S. wild-caught or farmed striped bass, U.S. wild-caught Pacific halibut or U.S. Pacific cod or Atlantic cod from Iceland and the northeast Arctic. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch at seafoodwatch.org.

348 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 42.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 7.3g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 49.3mg; vitamin a iu 1235.1IU; vitamin c 33.8mg; folate 80.9mcg; calcium 116.8mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 114.9mg; potassium 1553.4mg; sodium 625.8mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
