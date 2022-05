Pretty good needs a few changes I thought this was a delicious recipe with great veggies. Not sure why there was a need for celery though. Needed lots more salt then I added I found. Also I would make sure the past is very aldente before adding to the veggies. Also cover the dish for most of the cook time maybe uncover the last 10-15min or it will burn the pasta on the top. Needs some other spice added maybe a pinch of red pepper flake...not sure I will experiment with that a bit. Pros: Love the veggies used Cons: Little bland, and need to be covered most of cooking time