Rigatoni, Cheese & Pea Casserole (Pasticcio di Rigatoni e Piselli)

Rich and cheesy, this pasta dish is sure to please the whole family.

G. Franco Romagnoli
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 1997

total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Coat dish with 1/4 cup breadcrumbs, tapping out the excess. Put a pot of water on to boil for cooking pasta.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly, for 1 to 2 minutes. Add hot milk and bring to a simmer, whisking, until smooth and slightly thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl; set aside to cool.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Add peas and cook for 4 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper. Add to the milk mixture.

  • Meanwhile, cook rigatoni (or ziti) in boiling salted water until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and rinse well. Toss with reserved sauce and vegetables. Stir in fontina.

  • Spoon the pasta mixture into the prepared baking dish. Mix remaining 1/4 cup breadcrumbs and Parmesan in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the pasta.

  • Bake pasta until golden and bubbly, 30 to 45 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 4. The pasta mixture will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 55.3g; dietary fiber 7.2g; sugars 8g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 19.8mg; vitamin a iu 984.8IU; vitamin c 7.4mg; folate 36.5mcg; calcium 185mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23mg; potassium 192.1mg; sodium 282mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 high-fat meat
