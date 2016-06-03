French Silk Pie
This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Equipment: 9-inch deep-dish pie pan
Tip: Many commercial cookies and wafers contain partially hydrogenated oil, a source of trans-fatty acids. Look for brands made without these oils, such as Newman's Own Organics and Mi-Del, which fortunately are every bit as tasty. Find them in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets.
Ingredient Note: Dried egg whites are pasteurized--a wise choice when making meringue toppings that may not reach 160°F (the temperature at which eggs are considered "safe"). You'll find them in the baking or natural-foods section of most supermarkets. Reconstitute according to package directions.