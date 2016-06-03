Unbelievably WONDERFUL! I made this for my husband as dessert for our anniversary dinner. He is a French Silk Pie conoisseur, but hasn't had it in a while as it isn't "healthy". I saw this recipe and - despite the fact it contained gelatin - I had to try it. I did some research and found I could easily substitute 2 tablespoons of Agar Agar flakes (or 1 1/2 teaspoons Agar Agar powder) instead of gelatin (we don't use gelatin products in our house - we think it's just disgusting considering what it's really made of & how it's made!)! Agar Agar is all natural and made from seaweed; it's colorless, odorless, and completely tasteless but is rich in minerals & amino acids. Whole Foods carries it or you can get it at Amazon. Anyway, I subbed Agar flakes (2 Tbs.), Splenda Brown Sugar Blend (use only 6 Tbs., divided NOT 8 Tbs!), 1 Tbs. pure vanilla, and I used Egg Beaters (1/4 cup) instead of the large egg. Oh, and I put 1/4 teaspoon instant espresso powder in the crust and dissolved 1 teaspoon instant espresso powder in 2 Tbsp. of boiling water (which I let come to room temp. before adding the Agar flakes). I also used very expensive, high quality cocoa and chocolate (Scharffen Berger unsweetened cocoa & 65% semi-sweet chocolate) - the best, in my opinion. This pie is the BEST French Silk my husband and I have ever had! It is light and airy, but very rich, thick, creamy, smooth and chocolate-y!! The espresso really enhances the richness of the chocolate! This