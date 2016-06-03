Chicken & Farfalle with Creamy Walnut Sauce

This was an amazing recipe out of nowhere! I am not a cream sauce alfredo person, but this was to die for and had what I thought was a really great creaminess. I suated the chicken in a tblespn peanut oil and with e light coating of wheat flour and cinnamon. It was light with lots of flavour, I used fresh lemon and I only had dried Parsley but it was perfect. If you double e the recipe for 4 it makes lots of sauce. I made it for two kids and my wife. They all, well almost all ate it up. My there year old became distracted so thats a 50/50 call. Go ahead and make this is one of those, yah I remember thats why I like eating well. worth it. I dont usually post reviews but this needs some push towards the front. Kudos to the chef that came up with this. Oh I also used a magic bullet to make the sauce not a blender, I dont know it thats going to make a big difference or not. Very Easy to make