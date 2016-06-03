Chicken & Farfalle with Creamy Walnut Sauce

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Gorgeous-looking and lively tasting, this dish is rich in omega-3s, thanks to a double-hit of walnuts (nuts and oil). And although it's a bit pricy, walnut oil adds a distinctive, complementary flavor. You can also use it in a vinaigrette to top an accompanying salad.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
35 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a large saucepan of water on to boil. Combine walnuts, garlic, salt, pepper and cayenne in a blender; pulse until finely chopped. Blend in broth, parsley and lemon juice until smooth and creamy.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring often, until it is no longer pink in the middle, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Cook pasta for 5 minutes. Add broccoli and bell pepper, cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta and vegetables are just tender, about 4 minutes more. Drain, return to the pot. Add the walnut sauce and chicken; toss to coat.

Tips

?Tips for Two: Store leftover canned broth for up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in your freezer. Leftover broth in aseptic packages keeps for up to 1 week in the refrigerator. Add to soups, sauces, stews; use for cooking rice and grains; add a little when reheating leftovers to prevent them from drying out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 49.6g; dietary fiber 9.8g; sugars 3.9g; fat 16.8g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 2356.4IU; vitamin c 77.4mg; folate 97.5mcg; calcium 78.7mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 144.4mg; potassium 620.9mg; sodium 432.6mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022