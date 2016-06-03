Fig Bars

Better than their store-bought cousins, these bars have a richly flavored fig filling, with a little bit of crispness to the crust.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1995

1 hr 15 mins
15

  • To make filling: Stir together figs, water, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and stir over low heat until thickened, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and puree until smooth; set aside to cool to lukewarm.

  • To make dough and assemble bars: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Beat together brown sugar, butter, oil, egg and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until smooth, making sure no lumps of brown sugar remain, about 1 minute. Add the dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until completely blended. (The dough will be stiff.)

  • To shape the dough, line the bottom of an 8-by-12-inch baking dish with a piece of plastic wrap; smooth out any wrinkles. Evenly press one half of the dough into the bottom of the lined dish. If the dough is sticky, smooth it out under another piece of plastic wrap. Pick up the ends of the plastic wrap and lift out the piece of dough.

  • Coat the bottom of the same baking dish with cooking spray. Press the remaining half of the dough into the dish. Spread the fig filling on top. Invert the first half of the dough onto the filling and peel away the plastic wrap.

  • Bake until the upper crust appears completely baked when pierced in the center with a knife, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Transfer the baking dish to a rack and let cool, covered with a kitchen towel to help soften the top crust. Cut into 15 bars. If desired, dust lightly with confectioners' sugar.

Make Ahead Tip: Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

150 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 27.9g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 17.7g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 16.5mg; vitamin a iu 66.7IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 35.1mcg; calcium 23.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 9.8mg; potassium 86.3mg; sodium 163.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 carbohydrate, 1 fat

EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2012
Recipe error The amount of flour listed is incorrect.! cups...looks like something is missing. Should it be 1 1/2 cups? 1 cup is definitely not enough - batter too runny. I used 1 1/2 with less sugar...1 cup is way too much. Anyone know? Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved.