Chocolate-Cherry Bars

Dramatically dark in color, these chewy bars are studded with dried tart cherries.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
15
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Dairy-Free
Diabetic Appropriate
Low Sodium
Healthy Pregnancy
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat an 8-by-12-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Beat together eggs, egg white, sugar, vanilla and salt in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until the eggs are thick and pale, about 2 minutes. Gently fold in chocolate wafer crumbs and cherries with a rubber spatula just until combined.

  • Transfer the batter to the prepared baking dish; smooth the top. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Let cool in the baking dish on a rack. Cut into 15 bars. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 21g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 25.1mg; vitamin a iu 308.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 16.3mcg; calcium 14.1mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 12.1mg; potassium 85.2mg; sodium 139mg.
Exchanges:

2 other carbohydrate
