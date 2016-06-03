Chocolate-Cherry Bars
Dramatically dark in color, these chewy bars are studded with dried tart cherries.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 21g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 25.1mg; vitamin a iu 308.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 16.3mcg; calcium 14.1mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 12.1mg; potassium 85.2mg; sodium 139mg.
Exchanges:
2 other carbohydrate