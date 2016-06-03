Skewered Tuna Nicoise

The components of a salade Niçoise take on a delicious new dimension when grilled. Buy anchovies packed in olive oil because the oil is used in the marinade.

Melanie Barnard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1995

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Measure 2 tablespoons oil from the tin of anchovies and put it in a blender. Chop 3 anchovy fillets coarsely and add them to the blender. (Cover and store the remaining anchovies in the refrigerator for another use.) Add clam juice, vinegar, garlic, rosemary and pepper to the blender and blend until smooth.

  • Pour 3 tablespoons of the marinade into a shallow dish just large enough to hold the tuna. Add tuna, turning to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Season the remaining marinade with additional pepper; cover and refrigerate.

  • Meanwhile, cook potatoes in a large pot of boiling salted water until just tender, about 6 minutes. Remove the potatoes with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add green beans to the simmering water and cook until barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Refresh under cold running water and reserve.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove the tuna from the marinade. Add the onion pieces and cooked potatoes to the marinade left in the dish, turning to coat. Thread the potatoes and onions onto skewers; thread tuna onto separate skewers. Grill the vegetables until they are slightly blackened, 10 to 12 minutes, and grill the tuna until it is no longer opaque in the center, about 8 minutes.

  • Toss mache (or mixed salad greens) with 1/4 cup of the reserved dressing and transfer to a large platter. Toss the green beans with 2 more tablespoons of the dressing and scatter over the lettuce. Slide the tuna, potatoes and onions from the skewers onto the salad. Garnish with tomato wedges, olives, egg slices and capers. Drizzle with the remaining dressing.

Tips

Tips: Bottled clam juice can be very high in sodium. We like Bar Harbor brand, which has 120 mg sodium per serving. Look for it in the canned-fish section or the seafood department of your supermarket.

To hard-boil eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 28.7g; dietary fiber 6.3g; sugars 5.4g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 68.4mg; vitamin a iu 5231.9IU; vitamin c 38.9mg; folate 176.9mcg; calcium 135.7mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 115.5mg; potassium 1346.3mg; sodium 540mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat
