Spicy Pork Kebabs

Pork tenderloin is great for grilling. It is flavorful, tender and has half the fat of pork chops.

Melanie Barnard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1995

2 hrs
4

Directions

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add shallots, chili powder, garlic and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in ground red pepper, broth and lime juice. Let cool to room temperature.

  • Combine pork and half of the shallot marinade in a shallow dish just large enough to hold the meat. Stir to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours, stirring once or twice.

  • Whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon oil into the remaining marinade and season with salt and pepper. Set aside to use as salad dressing.

  • Preheat grill. Remove the pork from the marinade. (Discard the marinade.) Thread the pork, corn and bell peppers on 4 long or 8 short skewers, placing the vegetables at the ends and the pork in the center.

  • Grill, turning once or twice, until the pork is browned and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. During the last few minutes of grilling, set tortillas at the edge of the grill and toast lightly, turning often with tongs.

  • Toss spinach in a bowl with the reserved dressing. Transfer to a serving platter and arrange the skewers on top. Cut the toasted tortillas into quarters and use to garnish the edge of the platter.

412 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 53.3g; dietary fiber 8.8g; sugars 9.8g; fat 10.7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 62.1mg; vitamin a iu 6858.2IU; vitamin c 106.7mg; folate 122.1mcg; calcium 212.7mg; iron 5.6mg; magnesium 91.6mg; potassium 893.2mg; sodium 276.2mg; thiamin 0.9mg.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
