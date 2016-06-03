Cut the peel and white pith from the oranges with a sharp paring knife. Set a sieve over a bowl; working over the bowl, cut out the orange sections from between the membranes, allowing the sections to fall into the sieve (discard seeds). Squeeze the membranes to extract any remaining juice. Measure out 1/2 cup of the juice that has collected in the bowl and set aside. (Reserve the remainder for another use.)