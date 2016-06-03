Ambrosia

Sweet oranges, colorful kiwi and fresh coconut are mixed with a touch of sugar and sherry to provide a simple, satisfying end to a special meal.

Charles Pierce
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut the peel and white pith from the oranges with a sharp paring knife. Set a sieve over a bowl; working over the bowl, cut out the orange sections from between the membranes, allowing the sections to fall into the sieve (discard seeds). Squeeze the membranes to extract any remaining juice. Measure out 1/2 cup of the juice that has collected in the bowl and set aside. (Reserve the remainder for another use.)

  • Arrange one-third of the orange sections in the bottom of a clear bowl and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons sugar. Arrange half of the kiwi, then another third of the orange sections over top. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons sugar. Top with the remaining orange sections and kiwi. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar.

  • Combine sherry, orange liqueur and the reserved 1/2 cup orange juice in a small bowl. Pour over the fruit. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Just before serving, garnish with toasted coconut and mint sprigs.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 34.3g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 27g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 520.8IU; vitamin c 143.2mg; folate 74.3mcg; calcium 99.3mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 29.2mg; potassium 511mg; sodium 2.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 fruit

