Crispy Scallops with Soy Dipping Sauce

These crispy scallops are an addictive treat. Make it a Meal: Serve with Asian Brown Rice and steamed broccolini.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1993

total:
45 mins
Servings: 4
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Lightly oil a wire rack large enough to hold scallops in a single layer. Place the rack on a baking sheet and set aside.

  • Whisk together egg white, canola oil, sesame oil and soy sauce in a medium bowl until creamy. Stir together breadcrumbs, sesame seeds and ginger in a shallow dish.

  • Add the scallops to the egg-white mixture, tossing to coat well. Transfer the scallops to the breadcrumb mixture in two or three batches, tossing each with a spoon to coat evenly.

  • Place the scallops on the prepared rack; they should not touch. Bake until the outsides are golden and centers are opaque, about 10 minutes.

  • To make dipping sauce: Stir together soy sauce, vinegar, scallions and honey in a small bowl. Serve alongside the hot scallops.

Tips

Note: Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops that have been treated with STP (“wet” scallops) have been subjected to a chemical bath and are not only mushy and less flavorful, but will not brown properly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 18.6g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 3.4g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 34mg; vitamin a iu 20IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 47.7mcg; calcium 51.5mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 47.2mg; potassium 362.5mg; sodium 1069.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 3 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
