Brandied Prunes with Orange

Moist, plump prunes work best here. Serve with roast pork or game, or use as a stuffing for pork tenderloin.

Nora Carey
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
64

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Simmer, washing down the sides of the pan with a pastry brush dipped in cold water, for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in brandy. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

  • Divide the prunes among four 1-pint or two 1-quart sterilized jars. Put some orange zest and allspice berries into each jar. Pour the brandy syrup over the prunes, adding additional brandy, if necessary, to cover the prunes completely. Close lids and let the jars stand in a cool, dry place for at least 1 month to allow flavors to blend.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 7.8g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 96.3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 5.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 90.6mg; sodium 0.4mg; added sugar 3.1g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit
