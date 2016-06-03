Fresh Blackberry Sauce

This fresh blackberry sauce gets a touch of sweetness from honey and orange juice to balance the slightly tart berry. Meanwhile, a hint of blackberry brandy emphasizes the berry flavor in a sauce that's easy and quick to make. Serve over vanilla frozen yogurt or with a slice of angel food cake.

Melanie Barnard

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Directions

  • Pick over the berries and reserve 1 cup of the smallest and most attractive. Puree the remaining 2 cups berries in a food processor with the brandy, orange juice and honey. Transfer the mixture to a sieve set over a medium bowl. Press the puree through the sieve and discard the seeds.

  • Just before serving, stir in the reserved whole berries.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1; cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.7g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 5.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 61.7IU; vitamin c 6.7mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 8.3mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.7mg; potassium 50mg; sodium 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
